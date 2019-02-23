Call the police if you see this Polegate man

Police have are advising members of the public to dial 999 if they see 'extremely vulnerable' Polegate man, Jason Walters.

Jason, 47, is extremely vulnerable due to his medical condition, where he suffers from seizures.

Jason was last seen at 6.30pm on Friday (22 February) in Honeycrag Close. He is white, 6' 4", very slim and has short black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark brown leather jackets, jeans and trainers.

PC Liam Hunt said: "We are very worried about Jason as he cannot walk far and this is out of character for him. If you see him please dial 999."

If you see Jason ring 999 or if you have any information about his whereabouts contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1188 of 22/02.