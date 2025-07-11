A man from Chichester, who raped and controlled multiple women, has been jailed.

Sussex Police said George De Bathe – of North Mead in Chichester – subjected his victims to a ‘catalogue of physical, sexual and psychological violence’, over a four-year period.

The 25-year-old was convicted on April 29 – following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court – of: six charges of rape; five charges of controlling or coercive behaviour; two charges of sexual assault; seven charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; one charge of making a threat to kill and two charges of false imprisonment.

On Friday, July 11, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “A man who raped and controlled five women over a four-year period has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment, extended by a further five years.

“George De Bathe, 25, cut the victims off from their family and friends, controlling them in different ways, including taking over their phones and social media, dictating what they wore and ate and who they saw. He would threaten to kill himself and even controlled their sleep, demanding that they constantly replied to his messages throughout the night.

“He would also rape them and subject them to physical attacks. One woman was knocked unconscious on more than one occasion, while another was threatened at knife point before he started to strangle her. Some of the women described fearing that he was going to kill them.”

De Bathe was arrested after one of his victims made a report to Sussex Police in 2018. She had been abused ‘over a period of several months’, police said.

She also contacted multiple women connected with De Bathe, to ‘warn them of his behaviour’ and ‘see if they had had similar experiences’, police said.

Police said De Bathe was arrested and bailed under strict conditions while evidence was gathered.

Police made contact with the other women named by the initial victim and, over the course of the investigation, four additional victims were identified.

Victim impact statements

Four of the victims have publicly shared statements, via Sussex Police, on the lasting impacts of de Bathe’s crimes:

“Before [I met] de Bathe, I was fiercely independent - bright, outgoing, and full of life. I knew who I was, and I carried myself with confidence and strength. All of that was slowly and deliberately torn down. While I was with de Bathe, I was made to feel small and worthless due to being constantly belittled and diminished. His cruelty wasn’t accidental; it was callous. The emotional abuse took away my confidence, my identity and my spark. Although I am finding myself again and rebuilding myself, I’m still not the person I once was. The scars remain.”

“If I did not walk into that police station for a restraining order, I wholeheartedly believe that George de Bathe would have eventually murdered me. I experienced shock after providing my statement and explaining what had taken place in the months prior, to then understand the severity of the charges that were submitted in line with my statement. I was in shock, as I was completely indoctrinated to believe all the abuse I received, whether that be physical or physiological, was a direct result of my behaviour. I experienced disconnection as I would sit at my childhood home, bursting for the toilet, but not getting up to go, as I was conditioned to believe I had to ask permission to do so. Or waking up in a pool of sweat, thinking I had not fulfilled my hourly apology, as dictated by him. Or when I would leave the house and have a panic attack at the sight of a car that resembled his. Or when I looked down at my college report and realised I had lost the university spot I had spent years working for as my grades had plummeted, amidst the chaos of him.”

“He killed the happy go-lucky [name], and replaced her with a scared, isolated girl who to this day finds it extremely hard to trust people. The emotional scars will be here forever. I have only now, three years later, just been able to start rebuilding my life after it was torn down and that was due to my incredibly supportive family, therapy and my own determination not to let George completely ruin my life, which he nearly did. I am a strong woman compared to the scared, 15-year-old girl, and I do not want any more people to have to go through what I went through.”

“Having to carry this trauma and unresolved pain for the past six years has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I know that it will have been worth it if it means that George is stopped and won’t be able to hurt anyone else. I am incredibly proud of my 18-year-old self for having the courage to go to the police and I know that if she could see me now six years later, she would be so proud of me too for continuing to fight for her. George is an extremely dangerous, manipulative and calculated individual who needs to be stopped before he hurts and damages the lives of any more women.”

Claire Gallagher, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said de Bathe’s ‘pressure and manipulation’ had an ‘appalling impact’ on the victims in this case and those closest to them, as he ‘carefully cut them off from family and friends’.

She added: “Some victims talked about how De Bathe made them feel belittled and worthless through his callous cruelty and unpredictable and suffocating behaviour, while others described him as extremely dangerous and calculating.

“He put these women through utterly traumatic experiences, attempting to dictate every part of their lives and leaving them feeling trapped, with many saying they are still affected by him today.

“By speaking out, the victims helped us to build a strong and compelling case. De Bathe can no longer manipulate or control women and we hope that today’s sentencing allows the victims to rebuild their lives.”

Passing sentence, the judge said: “Your behaviour was callous, cold and calculating.

"You are a dangerous offender with little or no remorse.

"Listening to the victim impact statements today has been a very humbling experience and they are five incredibly strong and brave young women. The impact of the trial process on them has been profound.“

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “These brave women suffered horrific ordeals at the hands of George de Bathe, but have shown incredible strength to report his crimes and help bring him to justice.

“Thanks to their courage, Sussex is a safer place for women with a dangerous offender behind bars.

“I hope the conclusion of these proceedings provides them some level of comfort, as they move forward with their lives.

“I would also like to thank Detective Constables Jon Petroulas and Maddie Ursell of Chichester and Arun’s Criminal Investigations Department for their hard work in securing this sentence.

“We understand how challenging it is for victims to report offences such as these to the police, but please know what we will support you and we will do everything we can to protect you and get you the justice you deserve.”

