Camber suspected murder investigation: tribute to dad-of-6 who died on family holiday - 7th person arrested

Police said seven people have been arrested after 53-year-old Michael McDonagh died at the scene shortly before midnight.

Emergency services were called to the holiday park in Lydd Road at around 10.50pm on Friday (August 5) following an altercation between a group of people.

Police said six people were arrested on suspicion of murder and then released on conditional bail.

Michael McDonagh. Picture from Sussex Police

As a result of further enquiries, a seventh person has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail, police added.

Michael’s family, from London, have paid tribute to the father-of-six.

In a statement, his family said: “On Saturday morning we found out we lost our father Michael McDonagh.

“Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us while on a family holiday.

“His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children and instead we are walking away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

“It's impossible to put into words how we all feel. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

“Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

“Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is under way to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.