A new project has been launched by police officers in Adur and Worthing.

Project Servator officers were ‘deployed to Worthing town centre’ on Monday, December 16.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police explained: “Project Servator's patrols are highly visible and can happen at any time, anywhere across the [town] and airport.

"If you see Project Servator officers, there's nothing to be concerned about. It's normal police activity and isn't linked to any specific intelligence about a threat to the area.

"Officers will talk to the public, local businesses and private security staff to let them know what they're doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour.”

The police said members of the public ‘may also see’ posters on display boards and officers handing out leaflets explaining more about Project Servator.

Working with the community has been described as a ‘vital part of making Project Servator a success’, so if you have any questions, ‘please feel free to talk’ to the police officers.