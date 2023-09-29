A cannabis factory was discovered in Bognor Regis town centre yesterday afternoon (September 28), by two officers responding to a graffiti incident.

Sussex Police

The officers reported to the incident at 3.30pm and caught a whiff of cannabis as they worked.

Investigating, they entered a building above a shop on London Road and found a massive 129 plant cannabis factory operating right in the heart of the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said two men in their 20s have since been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug – cannabis.