'Cannabis factory' discovered in Bognor Regis town centre

A cannabis factory was discovered in Bognor Regis town centre yesterday afternoon (September 28), by two officers responding to a graffiti incident.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Sussex PoliceSussex Police
The officers reported to the incident at 3.30pm and caught a whiff of cannabis as they worked.

Investigating, they entered a building above a shop on London Road and found a massive 129 plant cannabis factory operating right in the heart of the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said two men in their 20s have since been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug – cannabis.

Disruption is expected in London Road – part of which remains cordoned off – as the police investigation continues and enquiries evolve.