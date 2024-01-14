Cannabis farm discovered in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) officers – ‘acting on intelligence’ – attended a unit in Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road in Littlehampton at around 3.45pm on Friday (January 12).
A cannabis farm was discovered by the officers at the site, police said.
A spokesperson added: “More than 1,000 plants were seized and officers quickly arrested two men at the back of the premises in connection with the farm
“Donat Kurtaj, 30, of no fixed address and Walter Ulndreaj, 26, of no fixed address were later charged with the cultivation of cannabis.”
Both men are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 15.