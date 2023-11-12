Cannabis farm found in East Sussex following fire at rural building
Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze late on Friday night which ravaged an outbuilding at the property in Netherfield near Battle.
Following a joint investigation police confirmed that fire crews had discovered a suspected cannabis farm.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Firefighters alerted police after they discovered a suspected cannabis farm while tackling a fire at an address in Netherfield.
“Officers were called to Darwell Hill at just before 8pm on Friday, November 10 following the discovery of cannabis plants and associated cultivation equipment.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1221 of 10/11. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.”
The road was closed while fire crews dealt with the blaze.