East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton around 3.50pm on Friday afternoon (January 10).

Sussex Police has now issued a statement about the incident – which resulted in the closure of the A23 southbound from Springfield Road to A270 New England Road (Preston Circus).

"Police are investigating after cannabis plants were discovered at the scene of a fire in Brighton,” a statement read, on Saturday afternoon.

"Nobody is reported to have been in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the fire – ‘or activity at the property’ – can report it to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 772 of 10/01.

