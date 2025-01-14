East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton around 3.50pm on Friday afternoon (January 10).

The incident resulted in the closure of the A23 southbound from Springfield Road to A270 New England Road (Preston Circus).

"Police are investigating after cannabis plants were discovered at the scene of a fire in Brighton,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said, on Saturday afternoon.

"Nobody is reported to have been in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.”

In a statement on Tuesday, January 14, Sussex Police said officers are still investigating and ‘appealing for witnesses’.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing,” the police said,

"Anyone with information about the fire or activity at the property can report online or call 101 quoting serial 772 of 10/01.

"If you suspect or are aware of any properties where cannabis may be cultivated, Sussex Police encourage you to report it."

You can do so online, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through their website.”

