A young woman was left seriously hurt after a collision, during a police pursuit, in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers ‘engaged in a brief pursuit’ of a Ford Fiesta on the A273 northbound near Pyecombe services around 2.20am today (December 8).

"During this, the driver continued at excessive speeds and left the carriageway near the Ditchling junction, colliding with a wall,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A 27-year-old man from Horsham was arrested at the scene for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving, and driving without a full licence and remains in custody at this time.”

A car collided with a wall during a police pursuit in West Sussex

Police said two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision in the early hours of the morning.

"A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries, and a woman in her 20s sustained a serious leg injury which was assessed by paramedics at the scene,” the spokesperson added.

"She has attended hospital for further treatment.”