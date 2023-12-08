Car collides with wall during police pursuit in West Sussex; young woman left seriously injured
Sussex Police said officers ‘engaged in a brief pursuit’ of a Ford Fiesta on the A273 northbound near Pyecombe services around 2.20am today (December 8).
"During this, the driver continued at excessive speeds and left the carriageway near the Ditchling junction, colliding with a wall,” a police spokesperson said.
"A 27-year-old man from Horsham was arrested at the scene for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving, and driving without a full licence and remains in custody at this time.”
Police said two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision in the early hours of the morning.
"A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries, and a woman in her 20s sustained a serious leg injury which was assessed by paramedics at the scene,” the spokesperson added.
"She has attended hospital for further treatment.”
Police said an investigation is underway, adding: “A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard practice for these matters.”