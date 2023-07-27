A car was ‘deliberately rammed’ into a St Leonards shop during the night, police said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Easy Tan in Sedlescombe Road North at 12.45am on Wednesday (July 26) and found a grey BMW M1 reversed into the shop front with its engine still running and headlights on.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the car was abandoned after it was believed to have been deliberately rammed into the shop in St Leonards. Two men were in the car and both ran from the scene down Payton Road. One was slim, wearing a grey tracksuit and a balaclava; the other was wearing all black clothing, including a balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters attended to make the vehicle safe and to check for structural damage.

The scene of the incident. Picture: Contributed