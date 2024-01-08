A man has been arrested after a car was followed and 'repeatedly rammed' in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an investigation after the incident in Rustington on (January 6).

"At around 9pm, a man and woman reported being followed in their car – a blue Peugeot – by another vehicle – a grey Volkswagen Polo – from Station Road through to Abbotswood, during which their car was repeatedly rammed,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both vehicles pulled over in Abbotswood, where a man left the pursuing vehicle and struck the victims’ car, before they fled the scene.”

Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

The Peugeot was ‘pursued again’ before stopping in Seafield Road, where the man ‘once again got out and struck their car’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The victims were then able to escape and call police.

“Officers identified a suspect and a 33-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of stalking and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the ‘collision between two vehicles’.

Detective Inspector Ali Hutchings said: “This was a prolonged incident over a fairly large area that is likely to have been witnessed by a significant number of people.