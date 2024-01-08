Car followed and 'repeatedly rammed' during 'prolonged incident' in West Sussex
Sussex Police has launched an investigation after the incident in Rustington on (January 6).
"At around 9pm, a man and woman reported being followed in their car – a blue Peugeot – by another vehicle – a grey Volkswagen Polo – from Station Road through to Abbotswood, during which their car was repeatedly rammed,” a police spokesperson said.
"Both vehicles pulled over in Abbotswood, where a man left the pursuing vehicle and struck the victims’ car, before they fled the scene.”
The Peugeot was ‘pursued again’ before stopping in Seafield Road, where the man ‘once again got out and struck their car’, police said.
A spokesperson added: “The victims were then able to escape and call police.
“Officers identified a suspect and a 33-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of stalking and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
“He has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.”
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the ‘collision between two vehicles’.
Detective Inspector Ali Hutchings said: “This was a prolonged incident over a fairly large area that is likely to have been witnessed by a significant number of people.
“Anyone who saw the events of Saturday night, has relevant dashcam or doorbell footage, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1136 of 06/01.”