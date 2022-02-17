Car part stolen from Eastbourne vehicle

A car part has been stolen from a vehicle parked in Eastbourne.

Police said sometime between February 8–10 unknown suspect/s cut and removed a catalytic converter from a car parked outside a property in Milfoil Drive.

Officers said a sign that a catalytic converter is being stolen is if a vehicle is being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area.

Another sign is if you hear a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle, according to police.

Officers are urging residents to call 999 if they see the crime in action.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If it is safe to do so, take photos of suspects or the number plate of their car – do not approach suspects, as they have been known to use violence.

“If the crime has already happened then you can report it to us online or at your local police station.”