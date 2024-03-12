Car seen 'approaching children' in West Sussex - 'Extremely distressing and alarming'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur and Worthing Police, in a residential crime notice to local residents, said an investigation is underway.

A statement read: “Police have received several supports of suspicious activity in Lancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers have linked a number of reports of a man in a grey Nissan Micra approaching children in the Sompting and North Lancing area over the last week.”

Inspector Sharon Sawyer added: “We know this is extremely distressing and alarming for the local community and a thorough investigation is underway.

"We are working extremely hard to locate the suspect and I would urge anyone who has any information or has seen suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 453 of 02/03.