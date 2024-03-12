Car seen 'approaching children' in West Sussex - 'Extremely distressing and alarming'

The police have received multiple reports of a car ‘approaching children’ in the Adur district of West Sussex.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
Adur and Worthing Police, in a residential crime notice to local residents, said an investigation is underway.

A statement read: “Police have received several supports of suspicious activity in Lancing.

"Officers have linked a number of reports of a man in a grey Nissan Micra approaching children in the Sompting and North Lancing area over the last week.”

Inspector Sharon Sawyer added: “We know this is extremely distressing and alarming for the local community and a thorough investigation is underway.

"We are working extremely hard to locate the suspect and I would urge anyone who has any information or has seen suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 453 of 02/03.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.