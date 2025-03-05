Car stolen amid 'several overnight break-ins' in Burgess Hill

Police are investigating several overnight break-ins in Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said it received reports from the Kings Weald area of thefts from cars, and a break-in at a house where the car keys and car were stolen.

The vehicle was located ‘almost immediately’ by police when the offenders were involved in a collision and abandoned the car, a spokesperson for the force said.

The incidents occurred overnight on Monday (between March 3 and 4).

Sergeant Ryan Oakley said: “We understand multiple similar incidents such as these will be concerning for the community, and we are taking them extremely seriously.

"It is vital that the public report every crime, so we can fully investigate, identify series, and increase the police presence in the area if required.

“Officers will be carrying out extra patrols overnight (March 4) to deter any further offences. An investigation is ongoing with numerous lines of enquiry to identify the suspects and bring them into custody.

“We are asking residents to please be vigilant and ensure your properties are secured.

“Anyone with any information, or relevant CCTV footage, is asked to report to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Denim.

"In an emergency, for example if you witness a crime in action, please dial 999.”