Car stolen at knifepoint near West Sussex border: Surrey Police appeal for information

Surrey Police have said they are appealing for information after a man’s car was stolen at knifepoint in Guildford yesterday (Saturday, June 10).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST
Surrey Police said they are appealing for information after a man’s car was stolen at knifepoint in Guildford

Police said the victim was in his car in Southway at about 6pm when he was threatened with a knife.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The male suspect then made off with his car, a silver Mazda 6. He also stole his bag containing a wallet and mobile phone. We do not have a description of the suspect. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or anyone with any other information, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is urged to contact police, quoting reference PR/45230063904, via webchat at www.surrey.police.uk. People can also use an online reporting tool at www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or call 101.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.