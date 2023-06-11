Police said the victim was in his car in Southway at about 6pm when he was threatened with a knife.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The male suspect then made off with his car, a silver Mazda 6. He also stole his bag containing a wallet and mobile phone. We do not have a description of the suspect. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or anyone with any other information, to come forward as soon as possible.”