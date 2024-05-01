Car stolen from property in West Sussex; police appeal for witnesses
The police are investigating after a car was stolen from a property in West Sussex.
Sussex Police is ‘appealing for information’ following the report of a car burglary in Yapton.
"Officers were called to a report of car being stolen from a property in Goodhew Close at around 2.30am on April 30,” a police spokesperson said.
"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage of suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 234 of 30/04.”