Car stolen from Seaford recreation ground following theft of key from cricket club
Police said there had a report that a Garmin watch and a car key had been stolen from the nearby cricket club team chalet on Saturday, May 3, between 3pm and 4.30pm.
The stolen key was then used to take a white Citroën DS4, which had been parked in Park Road, they said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Those believed to be involved include a man, approximately 5'8" tall, with short greying hair. A witness reported seeing him carrying a can of beer. He was accompanied by a woman thought to be around 40-years-old. She is described as being much shorter than the man, with a dishevelled appearance and with brown or reddish hair. She was also seen carrying a bottle of cider.
“On May 4, police arrested a man and a woman, aged 50 and 39, on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the report, however they remain on police bail at this time.”
Police are asking people who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who have information that could assist their enquiries, to make a report at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 (quoting reference 250 of 04/05).