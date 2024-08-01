Car theft in East Sussex: police appeal for witnesses after vehicle from Mayfield thought to have travelled towards Kent
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or footage after a car was stolen in East Sussex.
Police said they received a report that a black Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from a property in Mayfield.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A number of items are believed to have been in the car, which has also been stolen. The vehicle is thought to have travelled towards Kent.
“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, its contents or anyone with any footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 260 of 20/07.”