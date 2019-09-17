Caravan worth £7,000 stolen from owner’s Sussex driveway - have you seen it?

This caravan was stolen from the owner’s driveway in Battle Road, Dallington, near Heathfield.

The white Nouce caravan worth £7,000, which features distinctive stickers on the front and side, was stolen sometime between 10am on Saturday September 7 and 1pm on Sunday September 8.

This caravan was stolen from the owner's driveway in Battle Road, Dallington, near Heathfield.

A Kubota ride-on lawn mower worth £5,250 was also taken from the garden shed along with garden and DIY tools.

PC Andy Hubbard said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen this caravan being stolen along with the other items. If anyone has seen it or has any information about its whereabouts, please let us know.”

Call 101 quoting serial 713 of 08/09.

More news:

These are 64 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the Good Beer Guide 2020