Care worker charged with drink-driving after incident near Chichester

A care worker who was alleged to have been nearly four times the legal alcohol limit while driving has been charged.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 12:47 pm

Police were called to Chilgrove on Thursday, April 21, following reports of a collision on the B2141.

Officers said a man was found to be almost four times the legal alcohol limit. A man had been driving on the rims of his car after a tire had burst without him knowing, according to police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Forty-eight-year-old Neil Jarrett, a care worker from New Milton in Hampshire was arrested at the scene and charged with driving with 127mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Police stock image

Jarrett has been released on unconditional bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 24 May.

Read More

Read More
Two boys, aged 11 and 14, attacked by three youths in Crawley

‘Arson’ fire in St Leonards high-rise block

Reality star Katie Price appears at Crawley Court today