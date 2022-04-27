Care worker charged with drink-driving after incident near Chichester

Police were called to Chilgrove on Thursday, April 21, following reports of a collision on the B2141.

Officers said a man was found to be almost four times the legal alcohol limit. A man had been driving on the rims of his car after a tire had burst without him knowing, according to police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty-eight-year-old Neil Jarrett, a care worker from New Milton in Hampshire was arrested at the scene and charged with driving with 127mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Police stock image