'Career burglar' jailed for seven and a half years after string of offences across Surrey
Frank Smith, 41, of Bankside Drive, Thames Ditton, was sentenced yesterday (August 13) at Kingston Crown Court after pleading guilty to
11 offences across the area between April and May this year.
Police say that eight of the offences took place in the Surrey boroughs of Elmbridge and Epsom and Ewell and included five counts of commercial burglary, one count of residential burglary – in which he stole an engagement ring – and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.
A spokesperson said: “Smith, who was known to police, was identified as the perpetrator of these crimes when he was seen by witnesses and on CCTV using an old-style Mercedes to travel to where the offences were committed. The same Mercedes was later found burnt out in Claygate in an attempt by Smith to throw police off his trail. He was arrested by Surrey Police on 15 May and remanded in custody.”
Investigating officer PC Rachael Jordan said after the hearing: "Frank Smith is a prolific burglar who has little regard for the financial or emotional impact his crimes have on his victims.
"These offences all took place in a short time span and if we had not apprehended him, it is safe to assume he would have continued his crime spree. We were particularly pleased that we were able to recover a stolen engagement ring of the victim of the residential burglary, which obviously had huge sentimental value.
"Smith will now spend over seven years in prison and we hope this sentence is a deterrent to those who are considering committing burglaries in Surrey – we will pursue you and we will follow up on all viable lines of enquiry."