Sussex Police said they have arrested two people after a number of cars were damaged in Crowborough.

Police said officers received a report of a disturbance in Burdett Road at about 4.30pm on Thursday, December 22.

A police spokesperson said: “While en route, officers received further reports that a man armed with a hammer was causing damage to vehicles in the same road. One of the vehicle owners had also reported being assaulted.

“Police arrived on the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. A 33-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, assault on a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH) and being in possession of a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine. They both remain in police custody at this time.”

Police said they are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Lauren Buck said: “This incident may be worrying for residents, but we want them to know that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are determined to catch those responsible. We have already arrested two people and it is an ongoing investigation. We would also like people to know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Witnesses can make a report online or call 101, quoting serial 932 of 22/12.

