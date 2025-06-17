Case against Sussex Police officer charged with rape and sexual offences is discontinued
Sussex Police said PC Thomas Rendell, 23, was due to stand trial – ‘charged with rape and three other sexual offences’ – in September 2026.
He had been charged with raping a girl; attempting to cause a girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity; engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl; and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl in 2022.
“He was not a serving Sussex Police officer at the time of the alleged offences,” a police spokesperson said.
The case against PC Thomas Rendell has now been discontinued.
"Following a careful review of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” a Sussex Police statement read.
"The officer, who was based on East Sussex division, remains suspended from duty.
“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”
The force will now commence misconduct proceedings against the officer, police said.