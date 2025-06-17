Case against Sussex Police officer charged with rape and sexual offences is discontinued

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 18:18 BST
A case against a Sussex Police officer – who was accused of rape among other sexual offences – has been discontinued because there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’.

Sussex Police said PC Thomas Rendell, 23, was due to stand trial – ‘charged with rape and three other sexual offences’ – in September 2026.

Most Popular

He had been charged with raping a girl; attempting to cause a girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity; engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl; and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was not a serving Sussex Police officer at the time of the alleged offences,” a police spokesperson said.

A case against a Sussex Police officer – who was accused of rape among other sexual offences – has been discontinued because there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
A case against a Sussex Police officer – who was accused of rape among other sexual offences – has been discontinued because there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’. (Stock image / National World)

The case against PC Thomas Rendell has now been discontinued.

"Following a careful review of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” a Sussex Police statement read.

"The officer, who was based on East Sussex division, remains suspended from duty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”

The force will now commence misconduct proceedings against the officer, police said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice