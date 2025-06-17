A case against a Sussex Police officer – who was accused of rape among other sexual offences – has been discontinued because there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said PC Thomas Rendell, 23, was due to stand trial – ‘charged with rape and three other sexual offences’ – in September 2026.

He had been charged with raping a girl; attempting to cause a girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity; engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl; and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was not a serving Sussex Police officer at the time of the alleged offences,” a police spokesperson said.

A case against a Sussex Police officer – who was accused of rape among other sexual offences – has been discontinued because there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’. (Stock image / National World)

The case against PC Thomas Rendell has now been discontinued.

"Following a careful review of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” a Sussex Police statement read.

"The officer, who was based on East Sussex division, remains suspended from duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”

The force will now commence misconduct proceedings against the officer, police said.