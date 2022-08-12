Cash and electronics targeted in Eastbourne burglaries

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said in the early hours of Sunday, August 7, they received a report of a burglary in Jevington Gardens after a resident found their rear door damaged and open.

Electronic items, including a tablet computer, were missing from their home after a forced entry through a rear door, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A business address at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, reported a break-in in the small hours of the 6th August, unknown individual/s have broken glass to gain entry, an attempt was made to remove cash from till areas but was unsuccessful.

Sussex Police

"Any forensic opportunities have been passed to local teams for investigation.”

Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.