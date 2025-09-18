Cash stolen during burglary at Horsham Museum: Police appeal

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
A collection box containing around £100 was stolen when Horsham Museum and Art Gallery was broken into this week.

Sussex Police are now appealing for information about the burglary at the museum in Horsham’s Causeway at around 6.40am on September 16.

A spokesperson said: “The front window was smashed and a donation collection box which contained around £100 was stolen.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us online or by phoning 101 quoting serial 181 of 16/09.”

A donation box containing around £100 was stolen during a burglary at Horsham Museum

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the museum, earlier confirmed that no artefacts were damaged or stolen in the break-in.

The museum was shut following the burglary but reopened the next day. Meanwhile, local residents remain outraged at what happened, describing the break-in as ‘disgusting.’

