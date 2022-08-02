Cash stolen in Eastbourne town centre burglary

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “Cash was stolen from a property off Hartington Place, Eastbourne, during the morning of July 28.

"Victims have returned home to find their front door ajar, and personal items including cash stolen from within.”

There were no other reports of residential burglaries in Eastbourne between Saturday, July 23 and Friday, July 29, according to officers.

Sussex Police

Police have urged residents to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: "There are a number of steps residents can take to property their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

“If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”