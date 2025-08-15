Casualty rescued from the water after abandoned sailboat seen on Felpham Beach

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Aug 2025, 08:05 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 08:12 BST
Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
An empty sailboat washed up on Felpham beach yesterday afternoon (August 14) at approximately 5pm.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment, but early eyewitness reports Selsey and Shoreham RNLI were on the scene last night, conducting an extensive search of the shoreline – assisted by Sussex Police, the Coastguard, and helicopter and plane teams.

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard added: “At around 5pm last night, HM Coastguard received reports of an empty vessel that had come aground at Felpham beach in West Sussex.

A search was initiated and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Littlehampton and Selsey were sent, alongside RNLI lifeboats from Selsey and Littlehampton. Sussex Police were informed.A casualty was rescued from the water by lifeboat and recovered to shore, where they were put into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

