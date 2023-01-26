Catalytic converter theft in Ardingly and break-in at shed in Burgess Hill

Sussex Police have reported a break-in at a shed in Burgess Hill and a catalytic converter theft in Ardingly over the past fortnight.

Police said the Burgess Hill incident took place at Woodcroft on Saturday, January 2, at around 9pm.

They said a shed was broken into and ‘personal equipment’ was stolen. The crime reference number is 0410.

Police said the catalytic converter theft was from a Honda and took place at Holmans in Ardingly just after 1am on Tuesday, January 17. They said the suspects were spotted and chased off and they escaped in a 02 plate black Audi A3.

