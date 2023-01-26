Edit Account-Sign Out
Catalytic converter theft in Ardingly and break-in at shed in Burgess Hill

Sussex Police have reported a break-in at a shed in Burgess Hill and a catalytic converter theft in Ardingly over the past fortnight.

By Lawrence Smith
2 hours ago

Police said the Burgess Hill incident took place at Woodcroft on Saturday, January 2, at around 9pm.

They said a shed was broken into and ‘personal equipment’ was stolen. The crime reference number is 0410.

Police said the catalytic converter theft was from a Honda and took place at Holmans in Ardingly just after 1am on Tuesday, January 17. They said the suspects were spotted and chased off and they escaped in a 02 plate black Audi A3.

A police spokesperson said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”