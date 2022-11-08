Officers said both cars, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Jazz, were parked in the communal car park belonging to an apartment block in Pembury Road on the night of Wednesday, November 2.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “When the owners then went out to their vehicles on the morning of Thursday, November 3, their catalytic converters had been stolen. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have heard of or seen anything suspicious at the time of the incidents.”