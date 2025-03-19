Catapult seized as Chichester police say 'we are listening' over anti-social behaviour in area

A catapult has been seized as the police release a statement on anti-social behaviour incidents across the city.

A spokesperson for Chichester Police released a statement on their Facebook Page.

It read: “In response to community concerns around anti-social behaviour, particularly in the Hunston area, we would like to reassure residents that we are listening and taking action.

"Officers recently seized a catapult, and have spoken with individuals and parents of those involved in these incidents.

"We will continue to work alongside partner agencies in order to tackle anti-social behaviour, and make our communities safer.

"We would once again like to encourage residents to ensure that all incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to us.”

Chichester Police added that you can report anti-social behaviour online or by calling 101, and that in an emergency, call 999.