CCTV appeal after luggage stolen from London Gatwick's South Terminal

Police investigating a report of stolen luggage at London Gatwick have released images of a man they wish to speak with.

Officers were alerted about the theft of baggage from the check-in area A in the South Terminal at London Gatwick.

It happened on December 12 between 11.35 and 11.50am.

Sussex Police said a family were due to fly on a long haul flight from the airport.

Police said their baggage contained items including Apple electronic gadgets and laptops, house keys, a wallet containing bank cards, Sony headphones, and scuba diving equipment including snorkels and a wetsuit.

It is believed that the thief boarded a bus to Crawley and later attempted to use the stolen bank cards in the Langley Green area.

Officers have carried out enquiries, and are releasing CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the theft.

The man is described by Sussex Police as being aged in his 30s with a beard, wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers, and a dark or brown coloured baseball cap.

Inspector Mark Robinson said: “We are investigating a report of theft of luggage from the terminal area at London Gatwick while the victim was distracted.

“This was distressing for the victim, who was with his young family at the time and seeking to embark on a holiday ahead of a busy festive period.

“We are issuing CCTV images of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our enquiries, anyone who can identify him is asked to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online by quoting serial 1097 of 12/12.