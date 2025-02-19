CCTV footage shows chilling moments after man murdered his girlfriend at Sussex railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Transport Police CCTV footage shows the chilling moments after a man murdered his girlfriend at Crawley railway station in August 2024.

Jason Flore, of no fixed abode, was today (February 19, 2025) convicted after being found guilty by a jury following a two and a half week trial two at Hove Crown Court. He will be sentenced at Hove Crown Court on 20 February.

The court heard how, on Sunday 18 August 2024, at around 7.05am, police were called after Flore was witnessed arguing with Stephanie in the train station car park by a person on the overbridge. Flore was described as being very aggressive and waving his hands at Stephanie, who was undressed from the waist down, visibly upset and distressed, and in possession of a knife.

Meanwhile, at 7.18am, a separate 999 call was made calling for an ambulance, reporting a woman – Stephanie – had been stabbed. The caller stated she was not breathing but they needed to leave for their train. The number was later confirmed to belong to Flore.

Jason Flore walks with his dog after murdering his partner Stephanie Marie at Crawley Station | Picture: Footage from British Transport Police CCTV

The CCTV footage above shows Flore walking across the overbridge at Crawley station, then walking his dog on his mobile phone, before taking his red jacket off in the Martlets. It then shows him walking past Vines BMW in Haslett Avenue East, where he was located and stopped near Haslett Avenue East, heading towards Three Bridges railway station at 8am.

