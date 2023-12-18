Police investigating a robbery in Horsham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers were called to an address in Denne Road at 5.28am on Friday 17 November following a report of a robbery.

Sussex Police said the 27-year-old victim reported being approached and assaulted by three men, who then made off with his bag, which contained a phone, wallet, bank cards and house keys.

Police believe this man pictured in the CCTV image may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Police investigating a robbery in Horsham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who knows him or has any information should report to police online or call 101 quoting serial 164 of 17/11.

