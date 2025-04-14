CCTV images released after incident outside Worthing police station
Adur and Worthing Police shared an appeal – including photos of two men – on social media on Monday (April 14).
It read: “Do you recognise either of these two men? We’d like to have a word.
"It follows a report of damage caused to our yellow public telephone outside Chatsworth Road Police Station last month.
“The phone, which allows the public to contact the force out of hours, was removed from the wall and required repairs.”
Police said officers are investigating the incident, and would like to speak with the two men shown on CCTV ‘in connection with their investigation’.
"One is described as having short black hair, wearing a blue shirt, dark gilet-style jacket, black trousers and black shoes,” the police added.
“The other has slightly longer dark hair and wore a dark blue jumper, blue jeans and dark shoes.”
Anyone who recognises them is asked to report it to the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 390 of 08/03.