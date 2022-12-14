Hundreds of pounds raised for a charity set up in memory of a four-year-old Bexhill boy, who died of cancer, were stolen in a burglary.

A total of £400 was raised in aid of the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust, set up in February 2019 by Katie and Grant Jeffreys in honour of their son, Jack, who died in 2018.

The couple said the money was stolen after their house in Mistley Close, Bexhill, was burgled.

Grant said: “It was money we’d raised at a fundraising event the previous weekend and was due to be banked the next morning. It was only when we found something in the kitchen that should not have been there that we discovered the container containing the money was completely empty.

Jack Jeffreys

“The police have been absolutely brilliant and they were in the area quickly after we rang them, realising what had happened.”

Grant said since the burglary, which took place on November 15, several anonymous donations have come from well-wishers, replacing the lost money.

The couple’s son, Jack, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, a few days after his fourth birthday.

He spent nearly a year in hospital at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and St George’s in Tooting. He died on July 21, 2018.

Jack’s parents set up the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust as they wanted to help other parents and families of children who are seriously ill.

Earlier this year the charity organised an event to raise funds for the children in Ukraine that are undergoing treatment for cancer.

