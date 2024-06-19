Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who murdered 17-year-old Charlie Cosser at a party in Sussex has been jailed for life.

Charlie died from his injuries after he was stabbed in Marches Lane, Warnham last year – whilst he was attending party on Saturday, July 22 into the early hours of Sunday, July 23,

His killer, Yura Varybrus, now aged 17, was found guilty of murder and of possessing a bladed article after a trial at Brighton Law Courts in May, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Her Honour Judge Christine Henson KC granted an application made by the media to lift his anonymity at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, June 19.

“Varybrus was sentenced to life in prison and was told he must serve a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for parole.”

Charlie, from Milford in Surrey, died in hospital from his injuries on July 25, leaving his family devastated.

They said: “Our lives have been destroyed by the tragic and unnecessary loss of our son.”

Speaking after the case, the family of Charlie Cosser, including dad Martin, mum Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise have described the devastating impact the murder has had on them.

A statement from Martin Cosser on behalf the family said: “Our son Charlie was just 17-years-old when he went out to a party and never came home.

“The evil and cowardly act by Yura Varybrus deprived Charlie of a very bright and exciting future, and took him away from a mum, a dad, a brother and a sister who loved him more than words can say.

“His extended family and his friends have also lost someone they loved very much. Charlie Cosser was a beautiful human being and this world is a lot worse off without him.

“But we will ensure, as his family and loved ones, that he is never forgotten, and our charity Charlie’s Promise was set up in memory of him, to tackle the epidemic of knife crime.

"This serves to be the legacy he so rightly deserves. We will not let Varybrus take and more from us as a family.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said this was a ‘devastating crime’ which has had a ‘huge impact’ on Charlie’s family as well as the lives of ‘so many other young people’.

The Detective Chief Inspector added: “I would like to say thank you to Charlie’s family for their support throughout our complex investigation, and to say thank you to all the witnesses for coming forward and the community for their support. This is what has made it possible to get justice for Charlie, his family, loved ones and friends.

“This tragic case demonstrates the lasting impact that carrying a knife can have. Not only has Yura Varybrus robbed Charlie of his life, but his actions have also had a devastating and lasting impact on his own and countless others.

"This would not have happened if a knife had not been taken to a party. I would urge anyone who carries a knife to realise that all it does is put you, your friends and family in danger. Please don’t."

In a video interview with Sussex Police, dad Martin Cosser said Charlie was nicknamed ‘Cheeks’ as a baby, and said his son was ‘exceptionally witty and funny’.

Charlie had attended the party in Warnham with two friends, and was hoping to travel on holiday to Greece with friends in the summer last year.

“But after being stabbed at the party by Varybrus, Charlie was instead taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a critical condition,” the police spokesperson said.

What Charlie’s family were greeted with will stay with Martin ‘for the rest of my life’, he said, adding: “Charlie had been stabbed four times.

"He was really poorly. You can’t prepare yourself to see your child, your little boy, I loved him more than words can say, and there I was, able to do nothing for him.

“We didn’t want to say goodbye. His pupils were still reacting, he was still breathing. The terrible news came on the morning of Tuesday, July 25.

“We were told that when they operated, the fluid that was on Charlie’s brain had caused irreversible brain damage and that he would never wake up.”

Martin made his promise to Charlie to fight for justice and to not let his life be in vain, and also vowed to speak to other young people about the consequences of knife crime.

He said: “My message to young people that are, or are thinking of carrying knives is that they need to think twice.

“If you stab somebody, and God forbid kill them, you can’t take it back. Carrying a knife as a weapon is no different to carrying a gun, if you are carrying it with the intent to hurt somebody. This is murder. This is a life sentence for you as well as the victim’s families. Why would you want to do that?

“I would encourage anyone in that world to take a step back, have a think about where you are going. It doesn’t matter what your upbringing is, where you went to school, who your parents are, it’s not an excuse. You control your own destiny and you have a choice.