Chichester A27 vehicle collision incident sparks police identity appeal

Police are appealing to identify this man following a Chichester incident.

Sussex Police released a statement on Wednesday, September 24 appealing to the public.

The statement reads: “Police investigating a collision near Chichester have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

"It follows a collision involving a number of vehicles on the A27 Chichester Bypass near Fishbourne Roundabout at about 9am on 13 September.

"No serious injuries were reported, but witnesses reported seeing two men decamp from a white Ford Transit van involved in the incident.

"They left the area on foot towards Pagham.

"Officers are now seeking to identify a man in connection with the incident.

"He is described as having short dark hair, facial hair or stubble, and wearing a grey coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers” Police added that witnesses or anyone who recognises the man can come forward by emailing: [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/09.