Sussex Police said they are investigating an assault in Chichester and have arrested four people.

Police said that at about 7.40am on Friday, July 7, they were called to South Street to ‘reports of a man having been assaulted by a group of people’.

A Sussex Police spoksperson said: “Officers arrested four people nearby – a 43-year-old woman of no fixed address, a 17-year-old boy from West Wittering, a 34-year-old man from Littlehampton and a 24-year-old woman from Chichester – on suspicion of attempted robbery. They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area, or anyone with relevant dashcam or video footage, to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 261 of 07/07.”