Chichester burglary: man charged after thousands of pounds worth of stock stolen from Crew Clothing
Sussex Police said a man has been charged following a business burglary in Chichester in which thousands of pounds worth of stock was stolen.
Police said they were called to reports of a burglary at Crew Clothing in South Street at about 10pm on Wednesday, December 13.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and it was found that thousands of pounds worth of stock including more than 50 pairs of jeans was stolen. Andrew Irvine, 51, of Green Lane, Chichester was arrested in relation to the incident and later charged with burglary.”
Police said Irvine is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 24, for trial.