A domestic abuser from Chichester, who ‘made his victim suffer over a long period of time’, has been jailed.

Dean Cunningham, 36 – of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham – has been jailed for a ‘number of domestic abuse offences’, Sussex Police said.

“On January 8, 2024, police were called to Williams Road, Bosham shortly before 4pm to reports of a disturbance at an address,” a police spokesperson explained.

"Officers attended and spoke with a woman, who was known to Dean Cunningham. He had violently attacked her during the altercation.”

Police said it was then disclosed that, since April 2023, she was victim to a ‘number of attacks’ from Cunningham including ‘times where she has struggled to breathe’.

The spokesperson added: “It was heard that Cunningham subjected the woman to over a year of physical and verbal violence, as well as controlling her everyday decisions, including the clothes she wore, medication she took and food she ate.

"Cunningham would always accuse her of seeing other men, which was not true. Whenever she would attempt to call the police, he would always intervene.

“He assaulted her on a number occasions before he was arrested following the public disturbance on January 8, 2024.”

While on court bail, Cunningham sent ‘messages and threatening voice notes to withdraw her statement’, police said. He was remanded in custody in February.

Police said he was charged with intentional suffocation, actual bodily harm, perverting the course of justice and later charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

When appearing before Portsmouth Crown Court on November 1, Cunningham pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, police said.

He was also handed a 10-year restraining order against the victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This conviction shows the importance of reporting domestic abuse. We take a firm stance on domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

"You will be believed, we will listen and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“Cunningham was a serial offender who made his victim suffer over a long period of time. The sentence and restraining order can hopefully bring her some peace and time to heal.”

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse and would like to report a crime, contact police online or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

More information about reporting domestic abuse, and advice about support available is online here.