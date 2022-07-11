Alex Carruthers, 23, and Josh Hawes, 30 – who work for Impact Electrical Solutions Ltd in Chichester – were working in Beehive Lane, Ferring on September 27 last year, when they heard the cries of a woman from inside a flat.

Without delay, the heroic pair tackled and restrained Kenneth Noble, 69, who had inflicted three knife wounds to the neck of a 64-year-old woman. Sussex Police said she also suffered ‘defensive wounds to her hand’.

Detective Constable Kat Wilkins said the victim has since recovered.

Alex Carruthers, 23 (left) and Josh Hawes, 30 (right) – who work for Impact Electrical Solutions Ltd in Chichester – intervened and saved a woman's life during stabbing in Beehive Lane, Ferring in September last year

She added: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack but mercifully her cries were heard by a neighbour who got help from some nearby workmen.

"Two electricians in particular bravely tackled Noble, taking the knife from him and preventing even more serious harm, and restraining him with the aid of cable ties until police arrived soon afterwards.”

Noble, of Beehive Lane, has since been sentenced to 16 years in jail, whilst a High Sheriff’s Award of £500 will be given to both of the two men who intervened.

"It was a nice surprise,” said Alex, who was 22-years-old at the time of the incident.

Kenneth Noble was sentenced to 16 years in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29, having previously pleaded guilty to the assault. Photo: Sussex Police

"We weren't really expecting it because what we did wasn't for anything other than just to help her.

"It was nice to get recognised but, at the same time, very unexpected.”

Alex and Josh were both ‘very much’ focused on saving the woman’s life, adding that natural instincts took over.

Alex said: “As soon as we were in that situation, we were straight away focusing on the task at hand which was just helping her as quickly as possible.

Kenneth Noble, 69, retired, of Beehive Lane, Ferring, inflicted serious injuries to the 64-year-old victim. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We would deal with whatever comes afterwards.

“We didn't think about [the dangers to ourselves]. We just heard her cries for help.”

On the sentence received by Noble, Alex and Josh agreed that justice had been done.

They praised the the ‘excellent’ judge on the case, who ‘handled it really well’.

“The victim was happy to see us and thank us,” Alex said.

“It was nice to see her on the day and know she is doing well and moving on with her life.”

Judge Christine Laing said in court that both men showed ‘conspicuous bravery’ in dealing with Noble, who was armed with a knife.

She added: "Each of them when faced with a sight of a man armed with knife attacking his wife displayed an immediate instinct to run towards the knifeman.

"It is only right that the court, High Sheriff and County of West Sussex publicly acknowledge their actions.

"They will later be invited to a public ceremony for the award.”

Police said Noble was sentenced to 16 years in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29, having previously pleaded guilty to the assault.

"He was also given a restraining order, prohibiting him from any further contact with the victim for life,” a police spokesperson said.

"The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

"The incident was confined to the flat, and there was no risk to the wider community.”

