Chichester exposure incident reported in broad daylight - 'Acting suspiciously'
A man was seen ‘exposed’ in Chichester’s city centre in broad daylight, police have said.
Sussex Police issued a witness appeal today (Monday, September 9), as investigation work takes place following the incident on Sunday, August 18.
“Police are appealing for witnesses following an exposure incident in Chichester,” a spokesperson said.
"It is reported a man was exposed in East Street at around 9.50am on August 18.
“The suspect is described as mid-50s, slim and was wearing navy blue shorts and a striped green shirt. He was believed to have been acting suspiciously.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 672 of 19/08.