Chichester Harbour issues warning after kayakers disturb seals

The Kayakers were seen disturbing a group of 12 seals.

Officials at Chichester Harbour Conservancy have issued a stern warning after a pair of kayakers disturbed some local wildlife over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the group said kayakers approached a group of 12 seals – which were resting on the shoreline – head-on and frightened them into the water, costing them several valuable hours of rest time.

"It is a MYTH that seals come into the water to play with humans. They don’t. They enter the water because they feel threatened and are safer there than on land. They may stay around for a while to assess the threat, but it is time that they should be ashore, resting,” a spokesperson explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seals come ashore to rest on the mudflats at low tides – this resting time is critical to their health and survival. It is time for them to digest their food, socialise and feed their pups.”

Locals who want to see seals without disturbing them are urged to book an official seal-watching trip, organised by the Conservancy, with experienced guides who take care to avoid disturbing the animals.

Those who travel on their own, by paddle craft or small boat, are told to get no closer then 100 metres, and to use binoculars for a better view. Seals who lift their heads and stare feel threatened, which means it might be time to back off and keep clear.