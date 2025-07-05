Chichester home shut down after reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour

Sussex Police news

Sussex Police officers have secured a closure order on a flat in Bastion House, East Walls, Chichester, Sussex World can report.

The news comes after an application was heard at Brighton Magistrates Court on July 1, and the property will remain closed for three months.

Inspector Dave Lyons said: “We have received numerous reports from concerns residents around drug use and antisocial behaviour, which has been blighting this community.

“We have listened and secured supporting evidence from residents and with this evidence a full closure order was secured for 3 months and can be extending.

“We want to make sure communities feel safe and protected. We take anti-social behaviour and criminality seriously and the neighbourhood policing team has completed a significant amount of work to secure this order by working with the residents affected.

“We would always encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour, reports from the local community help to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as our day-to-day patrols.”

If anyone has any concerns or information about anti-social behaviour, report to police online or call 101.