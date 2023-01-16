A Chichester hospital worker has been jailed over child sex offences after being sentenced on Friday (January 13).

Following an investigation by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Robin Hains, of St Mary's Close, Lavant, Chichester, was sentenced to three years and two months’ at Southampton Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing at the same court on November 14 to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence making a category A indecent image of a child, making a category B indecent image of a child and making a category C image of a child.

The 47-year-old was arrested on March 8 in Shirley, Southampton, having travelled from Bognor Regis, expecting to meet a 13-year-old boy for sexual activity.

Police stock image

He arrived in Southampton but was instead met by police officers from SEROCU and Hampshire Constabulary. He had used a messaging platform that morning and bragged about the abuse to another man.

No children were in any danger as part of the investigation.

It was discovered at the time of his arrest that he was working in a urology department for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, in a notifiable profession meaning police informed his employer of his arrest.

He was charged with the offence on the same day. He was later further charged with making indecent images of children.

During the hearing he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), also for ten years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Colin Haynes, of SEROCU, said: “Hains travelled a significant distance expecting to carry out sexual abuse against a child.

“Upon meeting police officers instead of the child he had travelled expecting to see for sexual activity to take place, Hains fainted, demonstrating how shocked he was to have been ‘found out’ for his offending.

“Through his professional life, he would have been aware of what constitutes an offence of this nature and will now have time in prison to reflect upon this.

