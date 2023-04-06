Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester man appears in Crawley Magistrates court after reports of a stabbing

A Chichester man appeared in Crawley Magistrates Court on April 3.

By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Paul Dickenson, 32, of Chichester, appeared before the court charged with the following offences:

  • Would/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent
  • Possessing an offensive weapon in a public place
  • Possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place (x2)
  • Using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress
  • Threat to damage/destroy property
Dickenson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 2 for a pre-preparatory trial hearing.

ARMED POLICE CHICHESTER DOUGLAS MARTIN ROAD CHICHESTER - POLICE ON SCENE AFTER SIGNIFICANT STABBING IN THE TOWN 31-3-23
ARMED POLICE CHICHESTER DOUGLAS MARTIN ROAD CHICHESTER - POLICE ON SCENE AFTER SIGNIFICANT STABBING IN THE TOWN 31-3-23

The news comes after armed police were called to The Hornet, in Chichester, at 8pm on Friday, March 31, following reports of a stabbing. A police spokesperson said that, shortly after the incident, a 28-year-old man ‘self-presented to hospital, where he was treated for an arm wound.’

