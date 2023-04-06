Chichester man appears in Crawley Magistrates court after reports of a stabbing

Dickenson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 2 for a pre-preparatory trial hearing.

The news comes after armed police were called to The Hornet, in Chichester, at 8pm on Friday, March 31, following reports of a stabbing. A police spokesperson said that, shortly after the incident, a 28-year-old man ‘self-presented to hospital, where he was treated for an arm wound.’