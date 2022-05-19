Chichester man jailed after showing 'complete disregard for court orders'

West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Crawley on May 12, 2022, said a prison sentence was imposed to deter him and others.

James Hollingsworth, 39, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was jailed for ten weeks for assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Chichester on May 10, 2022.

He was jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently for assault in Chichester on May 10, 2022.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offences, with a suspended sentence of 14 weeks implemented for assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, in Chichester on February 22, 2021.

A suspended sentence of nine weeks was implemented to run consecutively for assault by beating in Chichester on October 1, 2021.A suspended sentence of nine weeks was implemented to run concurrently for stealing Pringles and crisp from Iceland, Chichester, on October 1, 2021.

A suspended sentence of two weeks was implemented to run concurrently for stealing beer worth £9.49 from Select Convenience Store, Chichester, on October 18, 2021.

A suspended sentence of two weeks was implemented to run concurrently for attempting to damage the windows of a Sussex Police vehicle in Chichester on July 2, 2021.

A suspended sentence of two weeks was imposed to run concurrently for handling stolen goods, an M&S bag containing clothing and documentation worth £100, in Chichester on August 15, 2020.

He also admitted stealing a £7 bottle of wine from One Stop, Chichester, on May 10, 2022, and failing to comply with a community protection notice, no separate penalties.

He must pay a total of £107 compensation.