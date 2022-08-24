Chichester man pleads guilty to manslaughter of his son

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who admitted ‘forcefully’ shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later resulted in the boy’s tragic death, has been convicted at court, Sussex Police have said.

Matthew Banks, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Monday August 22.

The charge, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit into the death of two-year-old Leo Banks.

Sussex Police said that Leo died at home in February 2020, having been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries he suffered in December 2017 when he was just four weeks old.

His father was interviewed by police in relation to those injuries and admitted shaking Leo ‘quite vigorously’ while he was looking after him during the night.

Police reported that he said Leo had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed, leading Banks to become frustrated and tired.

It wasn’t until the morning, when Leo’s mother woke up and realised he was unwell, that medical help was sought, police added.

Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, was charged with manslaughter in February 2022 and pleaded guilty this month. He will be sentenced on October 21.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Owen Watkins, said: “This is a heart-breaking case that has resulted in the tragic and untimely death of an innocent two-year-old boy.