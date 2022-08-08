Chichester man sentenced after bus sexual assault

Sussex Police

On the evening of Saturday, October 12, 2021, 27-year-old Esosa Eguakun, of Stockbridge Road in Chichester, boarded a bus at Chichester Bus Station, police added.

Sussex Police siad that despite the bus being almost empty, Eguakun sat directly behind a woman in her 20’s. That action alone made her feel uncomfortable and threatened.

As the journey continued, Eguakun put his hands through the back of the seat and repeatedly touched the woman’s bottom, police added.

Sussex Police said she attempted to get off the bus at the next stop but, after noticing Eguakun was following her, alerted the bus driver who in turn called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested Eguakun in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis.

Police added that he initially denied the offence during interview, but later confessed to sexual assault, with which he was subsequently charged.

Sussex Police said that he pleaded guilty at court and, on Monday, July 25, he was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years, ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation programme, 200 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation to the victim.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Hopkins said: “This was an extremely distressing experience for a young woman who was simply trying to make her way home.

“I would like to thank her for reporting the incident, allowing our officers to swiftly arrest a suspect, and supporting our investigation to help bring Esosa Eguakun to justice.

“I also commend responding and investigating officers for their thorough initial investigation, proactive arrest and a rigorous interview process that ultimately resulted in a confession.

“Women and girls should not have to worry about being sexually harassed and assaulted while going about the most routine, daily activities.